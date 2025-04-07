Brightline launches ridership loyalty program

Brightline has launched Brightline Rewards, which will provide a guest-first experience to its riders by recognizing and rewarding guests for every trip they take and every dollar they spend. Brightline says the loyalty program is designed to attract first-time guests and incentivize Florida residents and repeat riders, which represent 66 percent and 72 percent of ridership, respectively.

“Our guests have always been at the center of everything we do, and Brightline Rewards is the next step in recognizing their loyalty,” said Brightline Florida CEO Patrick Goddard. “This program rewards all members with valuable perks and an even more personalized travel experience. It’s not just about earning points, it’s about deepening the connection with our guests as we continue to grow.”

To kick-off the program, Brightline says it will be offering a One Million Point Giveaway & Sweepstakes. Guests who enroll in Brightline Rewards by May 30, 2025, will be automatically entered to win from hundreds of prizes of points in increments ranging from 500 to 100,000. A second way for Brightline Rewards members to win a piece of the one million points is the Brightline Rewards Traveling Wall. Making its way to each Brightline station by April 14, the wall of envelopes contains rewards ranging from 500 points to food and beverage discounts.

Additionally, Brightline Rewards will start with an introductory triple-point bonus on all qualifying purchases for rides booked and taken by June 3, 2025. Triple points allow guests to earn 15 points for every dollar spent instead of the standard five points.