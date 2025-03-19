Wabtec to acquire Dellner Couplers

Wabtec Corporation has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Dellner Couplers. Wabtec says the acquisition brings highly attractive and complementary technologies to Wabtec and helps position the company for growth while strengthening its portfolio of mission critical passenger rail systems.

“Dellner Couplers provides significant synergies by complementing our core transit systems portfolio, servicing a joint customer base and leveraging our strong service capabilities,” said Wabtec President and CEO Rafael Santana. “This acquisition aligns very well with our stated growth strategies to accelerate the innovation of scalable technologies, expand high margin recurring revenues and to drive improved operational performance.”

Wabtec says Sweden-based Dellner Couplers brings an 84-year legacy of innovation in train connection systems, which positioned the company as an industry leader in manufacturing and servicing of couplers for the transit rail industry. According to Wabtec, Dellner Couplers has a global installed base of approximately 100,000 couplers and 12,500 gangways. Dellner Couplers provides components in train connection systems, with production, assembly and aftermarket services facilities in 13 countries serving over 200 customers.

“This acquisition will significantly enhance the capabilities of our transit business, allowing us to provide an attractive offering for customers and opening further opportunities for expansion,” said Wabtec Transit President Pascal Schweitzer. “The strength of Dellner Couplers’ portfolio of products and services, along with the management team’s track record of delivering industry-leading financial results will accelerate our long-term profitable growth strategy.”

Wabtec says the strategic acquisition strengthens Wabtec's Transit product and services portfolio.