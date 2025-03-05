City of Fort Worth, Trinity Metro to explore urban mobility in Fort Worth.

The city of Fort Worth, Texas, and Trinity Metro are moving forward on a plan to explore urban mobility in Fort Worth. The plan is in collaboration with Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker’s Urban Rail Committee Supporting Economic Development and Tourism, which was launched in 2024 in partnership with Trinity Metro to explore the feasibility of urban rail as a modern transportation solution for Fort Worth. The committee is comprised of diverse leaders in business, tourism, transportation and higher education.

The city of Fort Worth, in collaboration with Trinity Metro and the Urban Rail Committee Supporting Economic Development and Tourism, is undertaking an early-stage feasibility study to assess transit solutions for high-density corridors, marking the first step in a phased approach to shaping a smarter, more resilient transportation network.

“As one of the largest and fastest-growing cities in the United States, Fort Worth requires a proactive, commonsense approach to transportation planning to sustain future growth with scalable infrastructure,” Parker said. “I’m grateful for the knowledge and expertise of the Urban Rail Committee, as we consider what it will look like to move more than one million people around our city in the future.”

The city notes the committee has been a part of a strategic exploration into how urban rail can enhance connectivity, stimulate economic development and elevate the city’s standing as a thriving center for business and tourism. The city says continued consideration of urban innovation and mobility solutions will ensure its economic vitality, quality of life and long-term growth.