TDI Greenway, Railroad Development Corporation partner up to strengthen rail routes worldwide .

U.K. rail company TDI Greenway (TDI) and U.S. firm Railroad Development Corporation (RDC) are partnering up to strengthen growth for rapidly deployed light metro, light-rapid transit, very light rail (VLR) and tram solutions on secondary freight and passenger routes worldwide.

TDI has more than 30 years of experience in the rail industry while RDC brings more than three decades of experience in developing and operating international rail projects, with a strong established presence across North America, Latin America and Europe.

The joint venture will result in a merger between TDI and RDC’s rail mobility division, Pop-Up Metro (PUM), LLC. TDI says PUM is a fresh transit infrastructure alternative operating battery-propelled passenger cars in North America and providing TDI an operational base in the U.S. for growth into the North American market.

Following the merger, the TDI Board will be strengthened by the appointment of Henry Posner III (chairman, RDC) and John Hensler (CFO, RDC) and the appointment of Sam Wauchope as chairman of the TDI Greenway Board. TDI notes Wauchope is a veteran of the U.K. technology scene, having led several high growth companies, including the formation and original spin out of ARM.

“This partnership with RDC represents a significant step forward for TDI Greenway. Pop-Up Metro gives us an operational base for increased trade into North America, and RDC brings a wealth of global expertise and respect to our operations. We are in advanced negotiations in the U.K. with a major infrastructure fund and are working with U.K.’s Network Rail to reinstate disused railway lines to recommence local community rail transport routes across the country. There is a real momentum behind very light rail, and it is an exciting time for this sector on both sides of the Atlantic,” Wauchope said.

“RDC’s business model is based on partnerships. By combining our Pop-Up Metro subsidiary with TDI Greenway, we will gain the breadth and capability to more rapidly advance projects in North America and abroad. We have admired TDI’s tenacity, innovation and progress from across the pond, including its development of the VLR-Revolution vehicle and believe that we are stronger together. This partnership will accelerate our ability to benefit more communities and host railroads. The clock is ticking,” Posner said.