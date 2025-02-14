Union Pacific, Metra continue transfer of commuter rail services as financial negotiations remain ongoing

Metra is working with Union Pacific to complete the takeover of commuter rail services on three lines in the Chicago metropolitan area: Union Pacific North, Northwest and West Lines.

Union Pacific says mechanical and station agent services, along with some management services, have already been successfully transferred to Metra. The transfer of train operation services is expected to occur in mid-April, followed by the transfer of some engineering services.

While Metra will soon take over these services, financial negotiations are ongoing, including compensation for Metra’s use of Union Pacific's tracks and infrastructure. In August 2024, Metra and Union Pacific agreed to mediate the compensation matter before the Surface Transportation Board. The mediation, which had been extended several times, ended Jan. 31, 2025, without an agreement. Union Pacific extended an offer to Metra to use binding arbitration to resolve the issue.

"We are proud of the work Metra and Union Pacific have accomplished to progress the transfer of services,” said Union Pacific Vice President of Public Affairs Liisa Stark. “We are committed to reaching a financial agreement this year that is fair to both parties.”

Union Pacific will continue to maintain the tracks and manage train movements on all three lines.