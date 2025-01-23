Brightline railcar service attendees enlist in Transport Workers Union of America

In Florida, Brightline’s railroad onboard attendants and lead attendants have voted to join the Transport Workers Union of America (TWU).

Brightline has about 100 onboard attendants and lead attendants who sell food and beverages and provide other services on trains between Miami and Orlando. They voted to join the TWU by a roughly two-to-one margin. The TWU say this is the largest newly organized group of railroad workers nationwide in over 20 years.

“Brightline ran an ugly anti-union, anti-worker campaign against their own workforce, but let’s put that behind us,” said Transport Workers Union International President John Samuelsen. “We’re committed to working to ensure the railroad is successful while helping our newest members secure better wages, better working conditions, respect in the workplace and other goals that they set.”

TWU says it was first approached last year by Brightline workers to seek representation and gain a voice in the workplace to address several issues. These include changes to sick time policy, the disciplinary process, work schedules and management improvements.

“The TWU has secured historic, industry-leading contracts for members in our Rail Division, and we look forward to continuing that success with our newest members at Brightline,” said TWU Rail Division Director John Feltz.

The TWU will now work with Brightline workers to form a negotiating committee to begin drawing up a first contract with Brightline.