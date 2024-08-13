SunRail opens DeLand Station.

The DeLand SunRail Station in Volusia County, Fla., has opened its doors to the public. The new SunRail commuter rail line connects four central Florida counties through 17 stations and more than 61 miles.

State representatives industry leaders from the railroad industry joined civic organizations and community partners from along the SunRail line to hold a grand opening celebration on Aug. 9 with SunRail’s traditional bell-ringing, confetti cannons and banners representing each of the three phases of SunRail’s development since the first stations opened in 2014.

The first train departed on Aug. 12, from the new station, the northernmost stop on the SunRail commuter rail system.

“We are proud of how SunRail connects our communities,” said Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District Five Secretary John E. Tyler, P.E. “SunRail serves thousands of commuters every week through work, education and leisure travel opportunities. It has attracted new development and economic opportunity near the stations and empowered us to reimagine and reinvent what it means to live and work in central Florida.”

SunRail operates 40 trains Monday through Friday, connecting communities from DeLand to Poinciana. The Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission is a partnership between Volusia, Seminole, Orange and Osceola counties and the city of Orlando and they work with FDOT to operate the SunRail system.

“Each train that stops at the DeLand Station brings with it the potential for economic growth, more jobs and more prosperity for the people of Volusia County,” said Volusia County Chair and Chairman of the SunRail commission Jeff Brower. “It also gives the residents of Volusia County another option for making their lives less stressful and more convenient. This is another path forward to a more interconnected and economically robust community.”

The new DeLand Station, constructed adjacent to the existing Amtrak Station, extends service from the DeBary Station up to DeLand, a distance of 12.2 miles. The design for the new station reflects DeLand’s historic and natural beauty and features a unique center platform.

STV served as the lead track and structural designer for the commuter rail extension project, which included four miles of double tracking, communications and electrical engineering, track relocation, the addition of a mainline track and a total rehabilitation of the pedestrian tunnel at Lake Beresford Park. Design for the new track and upgrades to the existing track will allow freight lines to travel at 60 mph and Amtrak and SunRail passenger travel speed at 79 mph.

“The opening of SunRail’s newest commuter rail station is 30 years in the making and reflects STV’s commitment to innovative infrastructure solutions that connect communities,” said Keith Jackson, PE, vice president and Florida area manager at STV. “The final section of the SunRail vision will be a pivotal hub for commuters, offering a new, efficient way to travel between western Volusia County and those who commute to downtown Orlando.”

Fares start at $2, with discounts available for seniors, youth and individuals with disabilities. All trains and stations are fully accessible; station parking is free and trains feature onboard restrooms, comfortable work-station seating and free Wi-Fi. Passengers can purchase tickets via the SunRail Mobile app, available in the App Store and Google Play, or at ticket vending machines located on station platforms.

Upon arrival at the new DeLand SunRail Station, passengers have multiple options for reaching their final destination, including the VoRide rideshare service. Through a partnership with Votran, the city of DeLand and MainStreet DeLand, SunRail is also in the final stages of making arrangements for a free, dedicated shuttle between the station and points of interest in downtown DeLand. Bicycles are welcome on SunRail trains and bicyclists will be able to easily travel to downtown DeLand and connect to trails near the DeLand Station.