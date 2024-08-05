MBTA transfers dispatching responsibilities for South Coast Rail territory to Keolis Commuter Services.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has transferred the dispatching responsibilities for the South Coast Rail territory to MBTA’s Railroad Operations division and will now be performed by its operating partner Keolis Commuter Services.

“We remain committed to delivering long awaited rail service on the new South Coast Rail project to provide residents with reliable alternatives to driving,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “With the completion of automatic train control testing and the support of our operating partner Keolis taking over dispatch, we’re excited to be one step closer to bringing safe and reliable service to more communities.”

The upcoming transition includes preparations for Keolis to assume maintenance responsibilities, effective Feb. 1, 2025, further consolidating operational oversight under MBTA management.

Currently, Massachusetts Coastal Railroad manages dispatch operations and is actively facilitating the transition to Keolis, ensuring a seamless integration into the Commuter Rail system.

MBTA notes the shift to Keolis for dispatch operations underscores the project’s evolution and its alignment with established timelines. Initiated in 2019, the South Coast Rail project aims to restore passenger rail service between Boston and southeastern Mass.,, after more than 65 years of hiatus.

"This transition is a pivotal step towards integrating the South Coast Rail project into our Commuter Rail system," said MBTA South Coast Rail Program Executive Karen Antion. "With Keolis taking over dispatch duties, we are on track to meet our scheduled milestones and bring Commuter Rail service to the South Coast region."

“We’re excited to be one step closer to passenger service commencement and to bringing Commuter Rail benefits to another region in Massachusetts,” said MBTA Executive Director of Commuter Rail Michael Muller.

Passenger service is anticipated to commence in spring 2025 and the fare structure for all South Coast Rail stations will align with Zone 8 pricing of the existing Commuter Rail fare structure. MBTA says some trains may pass at speeds up to 79 mph.

"Hundreds of thousands of individuals rely on the MBTA every day. Transitioning dispatch operations to Keolis is a critical milestone for the South Coast Rail project and is reflective of our dedication to seamlessly integrate this territory into our existing network," said MBTA Chief Railroad Officer Michael Rooks.

With Automatic Train Control testing completed, additional testing is underway, including testing of more than 800 Positive Train Control functions. Beginning in August, two test trains will be testing simultaneously.