FRA issues NOFO for $153 million in Restoration and Enhancement Grant Program funding

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has initiated a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for more than $153 million in funding for the Restoration and Enhancement (R&E) Grant Program. The grant funding will assist with operating costs for eligible projects that will establish service on new routes, restore service on routes that formerly had intercity passenger operations and enhance service on existing routes.

“The quality of our intercity passenger rail services has a major impact not only on the experiences of millions of riders, but also on the economic vitality of our communities, as well as our efforts to combat climate change,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Safer, more frequent and more accessible passenger rail services—made possible with funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law--will expand travel and commuting options, creating newly efficient and sustainable opportunities to get around the country.”

The R&E Program covers an array of expenses up to the first six years of service for newly initiated, restored or enhanced passenger rail operations while the services build their ridership and revenue base and bolster their long-term potential. The expenses include operating costs, such as staffing costs for train crew members; station costs, such as ticket sales, customer information and train dispatching services, train yard operations costs, routine planned maintenance costs of equipment and train cleaning costs, marketing costs and administrative costs, among other expenses. By expanding the availability of passenger rail and providing riders with high-quality services, the R&E Program also encourages a modal shift to safe and environmentally friendly transportation options.

“The R&E Program plays a vital role in bringing world-class passenger rail service to all Americans by improving rider satisfaction and making possible new routes and services that will meet the needs of citizens across the country,” said FRA Administrator Amit Bose. “Through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, FRA is helping to ensure the success of new and expanded intercity passenger rail services that will have a major impact on the safety and efficiency of our transportation networks and the quality of life of local communities for generations to come.”

Applications for funding are due 75 days after the publication date. R&E Program requirements, as well as the evaluation and selection criteria for grant selections, are outlined in the NOFO. FRA will also support applicants with live technical assistance to potential applicants prior to the deadline.