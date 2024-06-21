Maria Rogers named director of NCTD rail operations

Maria Rogers has been named director of rail operations for the North County Transit District (NCTD), effective June 3, 2024. In this role, Rogers will be responsible for all aspects of rail operations and assistance with regulatory compliance.

Rodgers will also be working closely with the Federal Railroad Administration, the California Public Utilities Commission and NCTD's partners at Amtrak, BNSF and Metrolink, as NCTD is the owner and Railroad of Record for the San Diego Subdivision of the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor (LOSSAN).

“Maria’s experience in all aspects of rail operations will be an incredible asset to the future expansion of service, continued improvement of performance and safety and the transition of our rail fleet to zero-emission vehicles,” said Shawn Donaghy, NCTD CEO. “Her work has continued to produce incredible results and we are excited to have Maria in this critical role.”

Rogers has worked with NCTD since 2014, most recently serving as the agency’s manager of rail operations where she promoted safety and reliability of the COASTER and SPRINTER services along the San Diego and Escondido, Calif., Subdivisions.

During NCTD’s transition of rail to in-house operations, Rogers helped to develop policies and procedures and facilitate training programs for the operations team. In addition, she analyzed key performance metrics to facilitate improved safety and on-time performance by partner agencies along the corridor while also leading nearly 90 employees.

Rogers has held key positions at NCTD, including conductor, engineer and road foreman of engines.

“I am excited and thankful for the opportunity to grow professionally," Rogers said. "As a woman in leadership and being with the district NCTD for nearly 10 years, it has been an honor to work directly with other professionals that have greatly contributed to the skills I have and use daily. I look forward to continuing to share a work ethic that creates a fulfilling, productive and safe workplace.”