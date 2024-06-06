Brightline West stakeholders tour Brightline Florida.

Brightline recently hosted Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo and representatives from the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. The delegation took a ride on the rails and heard from the public and private sectors of the economic impact created by Brightline.

Gov. Lombardo’s tour began in Orlando at Brightline Basecamp (Vehicle Maintenance Facility) and the Brightline Orlando Station in partnership with Orlando Health. Gov. Lombardo, Brightline CEO Mike Reininger and Brightline West President Sarah Watterson took Brightline to south Florida, with stops in West Palm Beach and Miami.

Gov. Lombardo and representives from the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada were also given the opportunity to hear from local elected officials and members of the business and tourism communities about Brightline’s impact on tourism and business recruitment, transit oriented development and connectivity to public transportation systems, including Tri-Rail and Metrorail.

“I enjoyed seeing the operations of Brightline firsthand this week," said Gov. Lombardo. "The positive economic impact of Brightline is evident and I look forward to the benefits this innovative transportation method will bring to Nevada in the near future."

“Seeing what we’ve built in Florida and understanding its regional impact goes a long way in making Brightline West a success for the Las Vegas area,” said Mike Reininger, CEO of Brightline. “I want to thank Florida leaders for sharing how Brightline is transforming their communities and the positive exchange of ideas with our Nevada partners.”