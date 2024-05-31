L.A. Metro to implement Siemens Xcelerators across its transit rail network

Siemens Mobility is working to implement its Xcelerator technology, which includes an Integrated Data and Communication System (IDCS), across Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (L.A. Metro) rail network. The IDCS will be integrated into all five of L.A. Metro’s rolling stock fleets, including one from Siemens Mobility.

“The partnership between Siemens Mobility and L.A. Metro represents a new era for transportation,” said Michael Tyler, Head of customer services for Siemens Mobility North America. "The Xcelerator solution -- Railigent X -- combines the real and the digital worlds to provide safer and more efficient rail travel for passengers as they head to work, home, or to one of the upcoming sporting events that will put the city on the world’s stage."

Siemens Mobility’s suite of Railigent X applications will provide extensive fleet monitoring capabilities, as well as uninterrupted passenger access to free Wi-Fi.

Powered by Railigent X and Wi-Tronix’s Violet Edge platform, the IDCS promises to benefit both L.A. Metro and its passengers alike through its real-time train information and enhanced arrival predictions, robust safety and security measures, advanced location tracking capabilities in tunnels and train health diagnostics.

The timing of this integration is especially noteworthy, as its completion is anticipated ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympics, ensuring a seamless travel experience for both visitors and locals during these high-traffic events.

With more than 2,500 employees in the state of California and 200 Californian rail suppliers, Siemens Mobility takes pride in providing sustainable transportation solutions that will transform mobility for everyone. From light rail vehicles in San Diego, San Francisco and Sacramento to Locomotives on the Surfliner and North County Transit District and hundreds of rail crossings throughout the state, Siemens Mobility is building a better tomorrow.

Siemens explains with the integration of the IDCS, L.A. Metro is primed to lead a new era of seamless, efficient and technologically advanced rail transportation for the city of Los Angeles and its residents.