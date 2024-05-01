Government of Alberta to develop Passenger Rail Master Plan

The government of Alberta will be developing a Passenger Rail Master Plan as the foundation to advancing passenger rail in the province. The Passenger Rail Master Plan will look forward decades and identify concrete actions that can be taken now, as well as in the future to build the optimal passenger rail system for the province. The plan will assess the feasibility of passenger rail in the province, including regional (inter-city), commuter and high-speed services.

“Alberta already has significant public mass transit systems in Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta, for the provincial passenger rail system to build upon. The Passenger Rail Master Plan will be a vital tool to guide the province on the next steps in advancing passenger rail. It will provide certainty to the rail sector and ensure the most effective use of tax dollars and government authorities. We look forward to hearing from Albertans and working with municipalities, Indigenous communities and the private sector in advancing passenger rail in the province,” said Devin Dreeshen, Calgary, Alberta’s minister of transportation and economic corridors.

The government of Alberta notes passenger rail services connected to urban mass transit shapes and strengthens regional transportation systems, connects communities, supports jobs and the economy and improves access to housing.

The government of Alberta’s vision is for an Alberta passenger rail system that includes public, private or hybrid passenger rail, including:

A commuter rail system for the Calgary area that connects surrounding communities and the Calgary International Airport to downtown.

A commuter rail system for the Edmonton area that connects surrounding communities and the Edmonton International Airport to downtown.

Regional rail lines from Calgary and Edmonton to the Rocky Mountain parks.

A regional rail line between Calgary and Edmonton, with a local transit hub in Red Deer.

Municipal-led light-rail transit (LRT) systems in Calgary and Edmonton that integrate with the provincial passenger rail system.

Rail hubs serving the major cities that would provide linkages between a commuter rail system, regional rail routes and municipal-led mass transit systems.

The vision includes a province-led “Metrolinx-like” Crown corporation with a mandate to develop the infrastructure and oversee daily operations, fare collection/booking systems, system maintenance and planning for future system expansion.

“At VIA Rail our vision for integrated mobility means dreaming of a future where a passenger can easily switch between commuter rail, light transit, transit buses and regional trains in an agile and simple way. We've already initiated a number of exchanges with partners and we intend to step up the pace in the coming months and years. I can assure you that as integrated mobility becomes an increasingly important topic of conversation in Alberta, VIA Rail will be there to play a unifying role,” said Mario Péloquin, president and CEO, VIA Rail Canada.

The government of Alberta notes the Passenger Rail Master Plan will ensure the government of Alberta has the required information to make decisions based on where passenger rail delivers the best return on investment. The plan will provide a cost-benefit analysis and define what is required by the government of Alberta, including a governance and delivery model, legislation, funding and staging to implement passenger rail in Alberta. The work will include a 15-year delivery plan that will prioritize and sequence investments.

“We are excited to see the province taking the next step in committing to regional and intercity rail. This Passenger Rail Master Plan aims to set out a vision for a comprehensive rail network in our province that’s long overdue. We are thrilled to see this process move forward,” said Justin Simaluk, president, Rail for Alberta Society

The plan will take into account future growth, planning for the growing provincial population and considering the use of hydrogen-powered trains to ensure a robust and effective passenger rail system to serve Albertans for years to come. Development of the plan will include engagement with Albertans to gain their perspectives for the future of passenger rail in Alberta.

The government of Alberta has released a Request for Expression of Interest to seek knowledge and consultant services as a first step toward the development of the Passenger Rail Master Plan. Following the process, a Request for Proposal will be issued to select a consultant to develop the Passenger Rail Master Plan. The plan is expected to be completed by summer 2025.

Passenger rail in Alberta is currently limited to two tourism-focused services, VIA Rail and Rocky Mountaineer and LRT in Calgary and Edmonton.

The government of Alberta’s 2024 budget includes C$9 million (US$6.5 million) to support the development of the Passenger Rail Master Plan this year.