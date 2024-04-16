Polytechnique Montréal, Alstom, AtkinsRéalis partner to develop rail mobility expertise

Alstom and AtkinsRéalis have signed an agreement with Polytechnique Montréal, an engineering university, to develop a training program that will enhance Québec expertise in sustainable rail mobility.

By combining their strengths and expertise, the partners intend to explore ways to develop specialized training courses in the field of railway and public transit engineering that directly address both mobility and decarbonization issues. The agreement also provides for the hiring of interns and recent graduates from Polytechnique Montréal and paves the way for knowledge sharing through rail industry conferences and direct support for student projects.

“We are thrilled with this agreement with Alstom and AtkinsRéalis, which strengthens the ties between Polytechnique Montréal and the railway sector," said Maud Cohen, president of Polytechnique Montréal. "Developing this field is crucial to addressing transportation sustainability. The training available at Polytechnique Montréal is already geared towards the energy transition and this joint exercise will allow us to go even further. This is a wonderful opportunity for our students.”

According to the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec, 52,000 new engineering professionals will be needed by 2033. That’s a 40 percent increase during the next 10 years.

The electrical engineering sector is expected to be affected by a labor shortage, due in part to the energy transition’s acceleration, including the electrification of transportation. Chemical engineers could also be in high demand with the expansion of the hydrogen industry, particularly for heavy vehicle transportation and increased production of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. Demand is also expected to increase in institutional building design and monitoring (structural, mechanical and electrical engineering) and civil works (civil, electrical engineering) in light of public policy trends.

“Alstom is fortunate to employ more than 700 engineers in Canada, most of whom are based at our design, engineering and innovation center in St-Bruno-de-Montarville," said Michael Keroullé, president, Alstom Americas. "As mass transit and passenger rail projects accelerate across North America, it's important to ensure a succession ready to meet the complexities of a rapidly transforming market.”