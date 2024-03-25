UTA asking for public feedback on light rail through TechLink TRAX Study

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) and its partners are inviting the public to review options and provide feedback for improvements to light rail as part of the TechLink TRAX Study.

The TechLink TRAX Study aims to enhance TRAX connectivity in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, to benefit both the local community and the broader regional system.

Options available for public review include a realignment of the TRAX Red Line, a new TRAX Orange Line and modifications to the operations of the TRAX Blue and Green lines.

“The TechLink TRAX Study offers a significant opportunity to explore innovative transit solutions that can enhance mobility and connectivity for residents, commuters and visitors,” said Patti Garver, TechLink TRAX Study project manager. "We encourage members of the community to learn about the options we are studying, share their feedback and contribute to shaping the future of transportation in our region.”

TechLink and other TRAX projects are part of UTA Moves 2050, the multimodal long-range transit plan released by the agency on March 14. The TechLink TRAX Study, a collaborative effort led by UTA in partnership with Salt Lake City, the Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake City, the University of Utah, Wasatch Front Regional Council and the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), builds upon findings and data from previous studies and plans in the Salt Lake area, including the UTA Downtown Salt Lake City Rail Feasibility Study, the Future of Light Rail Study and the Research Park Strategic Vision.

The public can review the options being studied in TechLink TRAX, provide input and stay updated on future developments here.