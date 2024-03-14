Tri-Rail ridership reaches four-year high

South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA), the operating agency for Tri-Rail, reported Tri-Rail averaged 15,000 weekday riders in the month of February 2024. This is the first time the average weekday ridership was more than 14,000 in any month since February 2020 when Tri-Rail ridership was regularly at 15,000 daily rides.

Tri-Rail services also experienced the highest average for weekend ridership in February 2024, nearing 8,000 passengers on Saturdays and Sundays. The system set a new weekend record with 10,129 passengers riding the trains on Feb. 24, the same day the agency held its annual Rail Fun Day event. The agency also set a new record for Sunday riders with 7,797 passengers on March 10, the date of the Calle Ocho Music Festival.

“We are super excited that more and more people are realizing the value that Tri-Rail provides to our communities,” said David Dech, SFRTA executive director. “It’s not only the best way to get to the airport and avoid I-95 every day, but also to get you to a wide variety of major events that we get to enjoy in south Florida.”

Tri-Rail recently expanded service by including a stop at MiamiCentral Station, providing passengers with a new connection to downtown Miami, Fla. The new service was introduced on Jan. 13 and has grown from 100 to more than 300 daily passengers in its first few weeks of service, with an opportunity to continue to grow as more passengers become accustomed to the new service.

One of the agency’s pushes to promote the new station is reengaging its partnership with the Ultra Music Festival on March 22, 23 and 24 to offer special train service at the conclusion of each night’s concert for the weekend-long event, as done in previous years. The difference in 2024 is a Tri-Rail train will depart directly from downtown Miami.

“There is room onboard Tri-Rail for more people looking to avoid traffic jams, unpredictable car expenses and fluctuating gas prices and we will keep working on opportunities to provide the best possible service so more people can enjoy their travels around town by train,” Dech said.