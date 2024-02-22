SEPTA completes redesign of rail wayfinding system

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has finished the complete redesign of SEPTA Metro – the agency’s wayfinding system for its rail transit network.

During the past few years, SEPTA has conducted extensive research, held discussions with riders, engaged with stakeholders and heard directly from those who find it difficult to navigate its transportation system.

The agency has chosen letters as abbreviations for its Metro lines. SEPTA made the decision to use letters because they are short, easy to remember and universally recognized - regardless of language, literacy or visual impairment. By using letters, SEPTA says it can build upon the existing system - making it easier for everyone to navigate the network. The agency believes the change will significantly enhance the experience of riders.

SEPTA says making the transition to a clearer nomenclature system is not only necessary, but an opportunity to enhance its service. By adding a number to the letter, SEPTA notes it can consistently and predictably refer to different types of "L" trains. The new signage will make it easier to navigate the system - with consistent information about the train's direction.