Duos Technologies Group grants AI patent

Duos Technologies Group, Inc., through its operating subsidiary Duos Technologies, Inc., a provider of Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) to analyze fast moving freight, passenger and transit trains and trucks, has granted the "Use of Artificial Intelligence to Detect Defects in Trains and Method to Use" patent. The AI patent significantly enhances the effectiveness of mechanical railcar inspections to aid in derailment prevention, further improving safety and streamlining operations.

“The timely delivery of actionable intelligence is a key objective of Duos inspection technology,” said Jeff Necciai, CTO of Duos. “This patent covers technology that seamlessly integrates supervised Machine Learning into the inspection process and introduces the “human in the loop” feature, which empowers rail industry professionals to conduct focused, accurate and efficient inspections. I believe the patent was awarded due to our ability to perform real-time analysis of high-resolution image data and metadata, making it ideal for identifying defects, preventing hazards and ensuring safety.”

"Our AI-driven approach is a game-changer for the industry. By combining our deep understanding of the rail sector with AI technology, we're not only helping prevent derailments, but setting a new standard for safety in the rail industry through innovation and strategic advancements in artificial intelligence,” said Chuck Ferry, Duos CEO.

Duos AI teams are staffed with rail industry experts, leading to a high-performance factor for automated detections while avoiding questionable results generated by theoretical models developed in a laboratory without specific rail industry expertise.