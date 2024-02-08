Honolulu, HART, FTA finalize Amended FFGA, secure remaining $744 million for rail project

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) Executive Director and CEO Lori Kahikina signed the Amended Full Funding Grant Agreement (FFGA) with the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

The signing of the agreement completes the process of amending the FFGA and releases the first federal funding under the FFGA since 2017 for the Honolulu rail transit project.

“We truly appreciate the trust and the collaboration of the FTA in getting this amendment completed,” Kahikina said. “This is a huge achievement for the rail project and would not have happened without the involvement and leadership of the mayor, the Hawaii Congressional delegation, the HART Board and the Honolulu City Council, among others, to get this amendment executed.”

“This is another critical step forward for the rail project and it was no small feat to accomplish,” said

Mayor Blangiardi. “Finalizing the agreement also marks a significant milestone in our partnership with the FTA and paves the way for the completion of Skyline to the Civic Center Station in Kaka‘ako.”

The original FFGA, signed in 2012, provided a grant of $1.55 billion for the Honolulu rail transit project. To date, HART has received approximately $806 million dollars. The Amended FFGA reaffirms the funding of the remaining $744 million and provides milestones for when those monies will be available to the project. The Amended FFGA releases the first $125 million of the funds. The award of the City Center Guideway and Stations contract, expected later this year, will release the next $250 million.