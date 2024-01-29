Herzog Technologies hosts Rep. Van Duyne for tour of facility

Herzog Technologies, Inc. (HTI), hosted U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX-24) for a tour of HTI’s Fort Worth, Texas, facility. Rep. Van Duyne currently serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means and the House Committee on Small Business. Rep. Van Duyne previously served as a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Jim Hanlon, president of HTI, Jim Hansen, chief commercial officer, Herzog Contracting Corp. and Troy Elbert, senior vice president of Quality Assurance & Rail Detection Innovation of Herzog Services, Inc., led and participated in an employee meeting with Rep. Van Duyne and a tour through the facility.

“It was terrific hosting Rep. Van Duyne at our facility today. Being able to share with the congresswoman the footprint that HTI – and Herzog in general – has throughout the great state of Texas and the country was a great experience. Safety without compromise is the foundation of Herzog’s culture and I was glad we got to showcase that to the congresswoman,” Hanlon said.

Rep. Van Duyne and those participating on the tour talked about the services HTI provides, touched on the economic benefit they provide the state of Texas and the nation and the importance of safety culture to HTI and the entire Herzog team.

Other attendees participating in the tour and discussion included Eric Lausten, director, HBS Transportation and Infrastructure, and Mike McGonagle, NRC vice president government affairs and operations and REMSA vice president government affairs.