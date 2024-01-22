CTA aims to double hiring of Rail Flaggers during 2024

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is ramping up recruitment efforts to fill Rail Flagger positions, which is a steppingstone to becoming a CTA Rapid Transit/Train Operator.

CTA’s first job fair of 2024 will be held at Malcolm X College on Jan. 26 and will focus on hiring applicants interested in a career in rail operations, particularly candidates for Rail Flaggers.

“Job fairs are critical to our ongoing efforts to further improve the delivery and overall reliability of our transit services,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “We continue to make fantastic progress in strengthening our workforce, having already surpassed our hiring goals for bus operators and we anticipate doubling the number of rail operators in the training pipeline in 2024, which will be key to us meeting our service goals.”

CTA has been conducting a hiring campaign to bring in more bus and train operators, in addition to front line support staff. CTA made notable progress toward hiring more than 2,200 employees in 2023, exceeding hiring goals, and it enters 2024 with the goal of doubling the number of Rail Flagger hires.

The starting hourly rate for Rail Flagger is $21.84. Rail Flagger positions are first made available to existing CTA personnel, in keeping with the requirements of the collective bargaining agreement with the union representing rail operations personnel. The CTA then seeks external candidates.

CTA notes it only fills available Rail Operator positions from its pool of existing Rail Flaggers due to the complex nature of rail operations. The training and experience in railroad operations one attains by serving as a Rail Flagger is an important prerequisite for advancing to a Rail Operator position, which requires even more extensive training and qualifications.

During the upcoming Career Fair, in addition to the information sessions, CTA is offering an application workshop and the chance to connect with members of its Operations, Recruitment and Benefits teams.

In 2023, CTA hosted more than a dozen in-person and virtual job fairs, with a cumulative attendance of more than 3,800 interested applicants.