Surface Transportation Board seeks candidates to fill vacancies on Passenger Rail Advisory Committee

The Surface Transportation Board (STB) has issued a notice to solicit nominations for membership in the newly formed Passenger Rail Advisory Committee (PRAC). The board seeks to fill all 18 vacant positions.

The PRAC’s voting members will be a balanced representation of individuals knowledgeable in passenger rail transportation, freight rail transportation, commuter rail operations, rail labor and transportation public policy. Specific representation and nomination instructions are detailed in the full decision. Nominations of candidates for membership on the PRAC are due by Feb. 5, 2024.

“The board seeks to fill all PRAC positions with active and engaged transportation professionals to help us more fully understand the complexities of passenger rail issues,” said STB Chairman Martin J. Oberman. “The board has benefitted greatly from the energetic engagement of the members of our existing advisory committees—Railroad-Shipper Transportation Advisory Council, Rail Energy Transportation Advisory Committee and National Grain Car Council—and I am confident that members of the new PRAC will provide the same kind of advocacy for their concerns with passenger rail that will significantly contribute to the board’s fulfilling its new and ongoing passenger rail responsibilities. Indeed, there are several pressing areas of concern in passenger rail for which the board will need broad, diverse and insightful perspectives. We expect to fill these positions and have discussions commence as soon as possible. I look forward to productive conversations regarding effective and efficient passenger rail.”

The PRAC is being established in accordance with the Federal Advisory Committee Act, 5 U.S.C. Chapter 10, to help the board better fulfill its statutory responsibilities in overseeing certain aspects of passenger rail service. The PRAC’s activities will include providing information, advice and recommendations to the board on issues impacting the development and operation of passenger rail services, including improving efficiency on passenger rail routes, reducing disputes between passenger rail carriers and freight rail hosts regarding the use of freight-owned facilities and infrastructure for passenger service, including passenger on-time performance issues, and improving regulatory processes related to intercity passenger rail to the benefit of the public, the communities served by passenger rail and the environment. The PRAC meetings will be open to the public.