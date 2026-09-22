FL: Water trolley’s free rides are a hit with tourists. So Fort Lauderdale might start charging.

There aren’t many free rides in Fort Lauderdale.

But for 12 years now, thousands of adventurous souls have been riding free of charge on the city’s downtown water trolley, a popular service that takes an estimated 140,000 passengers a year on an eight-stop loop along the New River.

That free ride, however, might soon start charging a fare.

Here’s why.

The service itself is not free.

Fort Lauderdale pays the owner of the Water Taxi $255,000 a year to operate the 19-passenger water trolley nearly year-round, 12 hours a day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

To help offset costs, commissioners are now looking at charging out-of-towners a fare while possibly keeping it free for residents of Fort Lauderdale. The fares could be in place as soon as early next year.

Because the water trolley has become quite the hit with tourists and locals, city officials think folks will still pay the price to ride.

“It’s turned into a little mini river cruise,” noted Mayor Dean Trantalis.

Videos taken by trolley riders have gone viral on social media, only adding to the appeal, according to Ekaete Ekwere, deputy director of the city’s Transportation and Mobility Department.

“The word is out. People love the water trolley,” Ekwere told commissioners during a recent City Hall meeting. “And that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It speaks to our waterfront appeal. But it is creating a lot of operational challenges as far as long wait times are concerned.”

Ridership has doubled over the past five years, from 67,000 passengers a year in 2022 to a projected 140,000 this year.

“We’re averaging about 730 people left behind on the dock per month because of how popular the service has become,” Ekwere said.

When the river trolley was first launched in 2014, it was intended to ferry locals from point to point along the river.

But today, tourists flock to the boat for a free 30-minute ride down the river.

“Riders are staying on the boat longer because they’re using it as a leisure experience,” she said. “They will ride through all eight stops, experience the riverfront, and then the captains have to politely tell them (it’s time to step off).”

To accommodate the growth in ridership, the city might add a second 19-passenger boat to the route at an additional cost of $255,000 a year.

A cheaper option would call for adding a second boat to the route during peak months and special events for $40,000.

The city might also procure a larger 49-passenger boat to make the loop between Esplanade Park and Laura Ward Park. That would cost $300,000 a year.

To put it simply, something’s got to change, Water Taxi owner Bill Walker told the city.

Crowds of passengers are using the water trolley as a free tourist activity, leading to massive lines and wait times as long as 90 minutes, he said.

“We’re in the yachting capital of the world here,” Walker told commissioners. “And this service was amazing. It’s amazing that it’s gone up to 140,000 people (a year), plus 730 people a month standing at the dock. It’s gone from this public transportation system to a, ‘Hey, I get a free ride on a boat.’”

Vice Mayor Ben Sorensen said he’d like to make sure the city’s residents can keep on riding for free.

Before adding a second boat to the route, Sorensen suggested they wait and see how many people still want to ride after they have to pay a price.

The mayor suggested the fare be more than $2 but less than $10.

Commissioner Steve Glassman recommended the city look into adding a new boat and also charging non-residents a reasonable fee.

The good news for trolley fans: No one talked about shutting down the ride down the river.

Said Glassman: “I think it is a really cool thing for us to have.”

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