MA: ‘Take the train’: PVTA to offer free Big E shuttle service

The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority has taken over the bus leg of a public transit link to the Big E, often popular with Connecticut train buffs.

In the past, Peter Pan Bus Lines or King Grey Coach Lines have driven the shuttle between Springfield’s Union Station and the Big E grounds across the river, said Nicole Sweeney, property manager for Union Station.

The PVTA, which still offers free fares, is offering shuttle service circulating between Springfield’s Union Station, 55 Frank B Murray St., and Gate 1 of The Big E fairgrounds on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield, according to an announcement from the Big E.

The Big E Express will operate from 1 to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday to Sunday. The service is made possible by the Eastern States Exposition.

It begins Friday, and runs until Oct. 4 — covering all 17 days of The Big E.

CTRail’s Hartford Line is not adding any additional trains, said Josh Morgan, communications director at Connecticut Department of Transportation.

“We are promoting the free shuttle from Springfield Union Station to the Big E, and encouraging Connecticut residents to leave the car at home and take the train!” Morgan wrote in response to an email

Fares on the Hartford Line range from $6.75 to $14.75 without a discount, or $3.25 to $7.25 for those with a senior or disability discount.

Up to four children, ages 2 to 12, can travel with a fare-paying adult for $1.

While the shuttle bus is available to those who take other PVTA buses, live downtown in Springfield or park at Union Station, Sweeney said it’s most popular with folks traveling from Connecticut who are train buffs combining the excursion with a trip to the fair.

“The train trip is part of their fun,” she said.

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