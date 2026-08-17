NC: Direct light rail from uptown to CLT airport is happening (kind of). See the proposal.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport gave a look into its people mover proposal on Wednesday that could connect the terminal to the planned Silver Line light rail station on Wilkinson Boulevard.

People have pushed for the Silver Line to connect to the terminal, but logistics make it difficult, according to a presentation from airport officials to the Metropolitan Public Transportation Authority. Connecting the line could complicate future terminal expansion plans, officials say.

The proposed Silver Line light rail is planned to run from Bojangles Coliseum to the east and down west Charlotte’s Wilkinson Boulevard to the airport. It’s also part of a larger transit system plan.

“Remember this is all about building a regional transportation system,” MPTA Chair David Howard said. “The goal is not to just serve Mecklenburg County, but it’s to eventually get over to Gastonia.”

Currently, the planned Silver Line station is around a mile from the terminal. The station would be near a possible “Destination District” between Wilkinson and Interstate 85, where offices, retail and hotels could go.

“We really see this as an employment hub very near the light rail station,” CLT Planning Director Jennifer Williams said. “But this is just for planning purposes.”

She said passengers could take a seven-minute ride on the proposed people mover to get from the Silver Line station to the terminal. It would operate at 20 miles per hour.

According to a presentation, the people mover would have five stops at several different parking lots before ending at the hourly parking deck. Airport officials have not decided just yet on if the proposal will involve an automated train on elevated tracks, or autonomous buses.

Jack Christine, Chief Infrastructure Officer for the airport, said construction costs took placing the people mover underground off the table.

“Going underground is just a lot more expensive and a lot more obtrusive,” he said. “Elevating the people mover over the top of the parking lots does not have a significant negative impact on our revenue potential as the APM goes through those lots.”

The people mover is currently proposed to be completed by 2032. The idea received a warm reception from the MPTA with members roundly supporting the idea.

“I know everyone is very in favor of a direct to terminal connection on the Silver Line, but to me, an automated people mover makes the experience that much better than just boarding and disembarking on the train right at the terminal,” said MPTA Trustee Clayton Sealey.

Several MPTA members also noted it’s important to keep employees in mind when considering the people mover. Williams said ridership for similar transit systems at airports across the country is almost evenly split between passengers and employees.

“So, that does absolutely play into what that station location looks like,” she said. “A lot of that is to support the passengers and the employees.”

More on airport

Charlotte Douglas is the seventh-busiest airport in the world, according to rankings released in April by Airports Council International. The airport recorded 574,193 aircraft operations flights last year – a 4% decline from 2024, and 7% increase compared to 2023.

The airport remains American Airline’s second-largest hub, serving around 90% of all flights. American provides flights to more than 170 destinations in 27 countries worldwide at CLT through its global network.

The airport is currently negotiating a new lease with its operating airlines.

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