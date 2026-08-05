MA: Commuter rail from Worcester to Grafton on hold for a week in August

Commuter rail service between Worcester and Grafton will be suspended for a week in August and replaced by shuttle buses.

The suspended service on the Framingham/ Worcester line will take place from Aug. 5 to Aug. 11, according to the MBTA’s website. Regular commuter rail service will resume from Grafton station to South Station in Boston during that time.

The buses that will replace the train service will be free, the MBTA’s website reads. Those riding shuttle buses are encouraged to budget extra time for their trip, according to the website.

The MBTA is pausing service between Grafton and Worcester to perform infrastructure work on the line.

The MBTA plans to replace 15 miles of rail, or 7.5 track miles accounting for both tracks on the Framingham/ Worcester line. A total of 80,000 linear feet of new rail will be put into place. The MBTA says that the track will last at least 25 years.

A dedicated diversion schedule will be available on MBTA.com/CR, the website reads.

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