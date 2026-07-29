CT:CTDOT breaks ground on $1.6 billion project that will deliver massive CT rail improvements

Connecticut has started a three-phase, $1.6 billion project that will increase New Haven Line train speeds in certain corridors and trim about 25 minutes on the rails between New Haven and New York City.

The New Haven Line between New Haven and New York City is reportedly the busiest individual commuter rail line in the U.S. and accommodates about 100,000 passengers each weekday, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Gov. Ned Lamont and CTDOT commissioner Garrett Eucalitto held a ground-breaking ceremony Monday for the start of construction on the TIME-1 project, one of the largest rail improvement upgrades in recent state history.

According to the CTDOT, TIME- 1 is the “the largest component to date of TIME FOR CT, the Lamont administration’s comprehensive, multi-year initiative to rebuild, improve, and expand Connecticut’s rail network.”

“The New Haven Line connects thousands of people to jobs, businesses and destinations across Connecticut and the region every day,” Lamont said in a news release. “Every minute we save on a commute gives people more time with their families, more time in their communities, and more opportunities to enjoy all that Connecticut has to offer.

“Shaving minutes off New Haven Line commute times will have a real impact on the economic future of these towns, bringing new families and investment to communities up and down the line,” Lamont added. “TIME FOR CT is a historic investment in a faster rail system that will spur our economy and improve quality of life for generations.”

All three phases of the project are expected to be completed in 2035, the CTDOT said.

Metro-North Railroad president Justin Vonashek said the infrastructure improvements will deliver shorter travel times and an improved experience for customers for years to come. “We’re proud to partner with the state of Connecticut on investments that strengthen the region and support a modern, resilient railroad for the future,” he said.

The speed of the trains will operate up to 90 mph in designated sections of the corridor. That’s an increase of a max speed of 70 mph. Improvements will also upgrade sections from the Federal Railroad Administration’s Track Class 4 standards to Class 6 standards. According to the CTDOT, the project along with other project and service enhancements will trim 25 minutes in travel times between New Haven and New York.

“We are building the rail system Connecticut needs for the future — one that gets people where they are going faster, delivers more reliable service and provides modern, accessible stations,” Eucalitto said in a news release. “This ambitious project is possible because of the partnership between Governor Lamont, the Federal Railroad Administration, our federal delegation, state and local partners and the skilled crews who are turning this vision into reality through their hard work in the field.”

The TIME-1 project’s first phase is a three-mile section between Bridgeport and Stratford. The initial phase is a $340.7 million project, and the CTDOT said it will support about 125 jobs. The cost is broken down by $184 million from the Federal Railroad Administration, $145.5 million from the state of Connecticut and $11.2 million from Amtrak.

“Crews are installing new catenary structures that power trains, adding turn outs to the East Bridgeport Rail Yard, replacing the Longbrook Avenue Bridge in Stratford, upgrading track and signal infrastructure and adding new track connections to improve train operations through the corridor,” according to the CTDOT.

The second phase targets improvements at Stratford station and that work is projected to begin in 2030. Among the enhancements are track and platform upgrades, ADA accessibility improvements, enhanced passenger communications systems and modernized electrical infrastructure with improved lighting and emergency power, the CTDOT said. The second phase also entails advancements of major corridor improvements, including catenary upgrades, bridge replacements and retaining wall installations.

The third phase is scheduled to begin in 2031 and includes “additional bridge replacements, catenary upgrades and infrastructure improvements to further enhance rail operations and reliability,” according to the CTDOT.

The final two phases have a combined expected cost of $1.3 billion. Lamont, CTDOT and Connecticut’s congressional delegation “will continue pursuing federal and partner funding to advance the full program,” the CTDOT said.

“This historic $1.6 billion project will deliver faster and more reliable rail service for the thousands of people who use the New Haven line every day,” U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said in the news release. “With improved speeds, modernized stations and upgraded infrastructure, TIME FOR CT is a serious investment in our state’s economy and future. I am proud to have helped secure this funding and will keep fighting to deliver federal dollars to support these vital projects.”

“Connecticut’s rail lines are vital to our state and regional economy,” U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said, according to news release. “The TIME FOR CT program is a transformational infrastructure investment that will make train travel safer, faster and more reliable. I’m proud to have fought for the federal dollars to make this project possible, and I look forward to seeing the benefits it delivers for current and future Connecticut commuters.”

According to a statement from U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the start of construction symbolizes the continued and coordinated effort at the federal, state, and local levels for more reliable transportation in Connecticut.

“This historic project, supported by millions in federal funding, will provide relief to commuters who rely on the New Haven Line by cutting down travel time, improving reliability and modernizing our rail. I will continue to fight to deliver investments to Connecticut to upgrade our infrastructure,” she said.

“Faster trips, greater reliability and a better experience for every passenger are three major reasons why Amtrak is thrilled to support the improvements being made through TIME FOR CT,” Jennifer Mitchell, Amtrak executive vice president of strategy and planning, said in a news release. “Today’s announcement underscores Connecticut’s commitment to infrastructure investments that will benefit residents and visitors for generations to come.”

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