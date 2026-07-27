OH: What we learned about how Amtrak’s proposed 3C+D route could help Ohioans with disabilities

A proposed passenger rail line linking Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati could create a new statewide travel option for Ohioans with disabilities who cannot drive.

The 3C+D corridor remains in the first stage of federal planning, and no construction funding or start date has been approved. Advocates say the line could connect riders to medical care, jobs and family while overcoming the limited reach of local transit systems. Its usefulness, however, would depend on state funding, accessible stations and reliable connections at both ends of a trip.

These are five takeaways from the original article, which examined how the proposed route could affect disabled travelers and what must happen before service can begin.

1. The route could fill a statewide transportation gap

Most local bus and paratransit systems operate within defined service areas, making travel between Ohio cities difficult for people who cannot drive.

The proposed 3C+D route would connect four major cities, including Columbus and Dayton, which do not have Amtrak stations. Amtrak recorded 152,749 passenger boardings and departures at its seven existing Ohio stations during fiscal year 2025.

The Ability Center, a Northwest Ohio disability advocacy organization, has argued that intercity rail could help disabled travelers reach jobs, family and medical appointments, including specialized care at the Cleveland Clinic. Many people with disabilities cannot drive, and local transit generally does not provide direct connections between cities, the organization said.

2. Federal planning has begun, but Ohio must pay to advance it

The Federal Railroad Administration awarded the Ohio Rail Development Commission $500,000 for the first planning stage. A March 31 status report showed the 3C+D corridor remained in Step 1, which covers the scope, schedule and estimated cost of preparing a service development plan.

Step 2 would develop the service plan, including proposed schedules, stations, costs and infrastructure needs. Step 3 would cover environmental review and preliminary engineering.

The federal government can pay up to 90% of Step 2 costs and 80% of Step 3 costs, leaving minimum nonfederal shares of 10% and 20%, respectively. Ohio would have to identify that money before the project could advance.

Completing the three steps would not build the line. It would prepare the corridor to compete for later construction and implementation funding.

3. The next governor could influence the project’s future

The need for state matching money gives Ohio’s 2026 governor’s race direct implications for the proposal.

The original article reported that Democratic nominee Amy Acton’s campaign supports investment in passenger rail, including the 3C+D corridor and expanded public transportation. Libertarian nominee Don Kissick opposes using state money for the project. Republican nominee Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign did not provide its position.

The governor could propose funding and make passenger rail an administration priority, but the General Assembly also would have to approve state spending. Without a nonfederal contribution, the corridor could remain in the planning stage even if additional federal support is available.

4. Advocates see rail as a connection to specialized medical care

Disability advocates say the transportation gap affects more than recreational travel. It can determine whether someone can reach employment, education and medical care without relying on a relative, caregiver or private vehicle.

Federal regulations generally require complementary paratransit service only within three-fourths of a mile on either side of an existing fixed bus route. The mandate provides a transportation safety net but does not create statewide or intercity service.

Passenger rail could provide the intercity portion of a trip to Cleveland or another medical center. It would not eliminate the need for local transportation between a passenger’s home, the station and the final destination.

5. An accessible train is only part of an accessible trip

Amtrak’s fiscal year 2025 Ohio report lists nearly $23.7 million in projected accessibility investments at Ohio stations. The largest projects include about $6.3 million in Cleveland, targeted for completion in fiscal year 2027, and $5.7 million in Elyria, targeted for fiscal year 2028.

Those improvements address station components such as platforms, paths and boarding access. A successful trip also depends on where new stations are placed, whether riders can reach them through local transit or paratransit and whether passengers can navigate them independently.

Fares, schedules, staffing, station locations and local transportation connections have not been determined because the 3C+D corridor remains in preliminary planning. Those decisions ultimately will determine whether the proposed service provides practical independence rather than an accessible train that remains difficult to reach.

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