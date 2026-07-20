AtkinsRéalis, Siemens Mobility to advance next phase of Québec City's TramCité project

AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. and Siemens Mobility have been selected by CDPQ Infra—the infrastructure development and project delivery arm of La Caisse—to advance the next phase of the TramCité project in Québec City. The TramCité project includes a 19-kilometer (11.8-mile) tramway line with 29 stations and a two-kilometer (1.2-mile) underground section, designed to improve connectivity, reduce congestion and support the Québec City's long-term growth.

The technical scope of the project includes the integration and implementation of rail systems and technologies and oversight for the testing and commissioning of the network to ensure safe, reliable and efficient transit operations and long-term maintenance. To deliver the rail systems scope of the project, Siemens Mobility and AtkinsRéalis have formed Connexion Capitale, which has now entered into a co-development contract with Infra CITÉ Inc.

“This project reflects the growing importance of integrated systems expertise in delivering complex transit infrastructure,” said AtkinsRéalis President and CEO Ian Edwards. “By bringing together AtkinsRéalis’ global capabilities in systems integration, engineering and major project delivery with Siemens Mobility’s advanced rail technologies and digital mobility solutions, we are well positioned to support the successful implementation of this landmark project.”

According to AtkinsRéalis, the progressive design build model supports a collaborative co-development phase focused on refining the technical solution, schedule, final pricing and the establishment of clear performance and delivery parameters prior to full execution. During this phase, Connexion Capitale will work closely with CDPQ Infra to refine the technical solution, schedule and final pricing for project execution, as well as co-develop the rail system scope, including overall project management, system integration and interface management. Preparatory work is expected to begin in 2027, followed by the implementation phase, which will include construction activities, testing and commissioning, leading to the start of commercial operations in 2033.

“TramCité is more than a transportation project—it’s a city‑shaping investment,” said Siemens Mobility Canada CEO Aaron Branston. “Projects like this require partners that know urban transit and think long‑term. By pairing global rail systems expertise with deep local understanding, our partnership with AtkinsRéalis will support CDPQ Infra in delivering one of Quebec’s most emblematic infrastructure programs.”