CT: Connecticut heat could slow trains through Friday. Here's what to know

The stifling heat on Wednesday is affecting train service in the Northeast, as temperatures are expected to feel like they're 100 degrees or more.

Amtrak said its trains may need to travel slower through the end of this week because of the heat.

Amtrak said the delays are expected mostly between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Amtrak said commuters traveling during those times have already been notified, but they should continue to monitor their train status.

Amtrak Northeast said Wednesday that all service between Washington and New York City is operating up to 30 minutes late "due to high heat temperatures causing speed restrictions and heavy rail congestion."

A fact sheet from Amtrak said it issues heat restrictions when the ambient temperature reaches 95 degrees, and that it also reduces speeds when the tracks reach 128 degrees.

The heat can affect movable bridges, as well as the overhead system of wires that power trains, known as the catenary system. Swings in temperature can cause the wires in the system to expand and contract, which can cause parts to fail, according to Amtrak.

The rails themselves can also expand and contract in the heat. During excessive heat, rails can become wavy from what's known as a sun kink, which can create a hazard for trains.

Metro-North did not immediately respond Wednesday about the potential impact the heat is having on its train service.

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