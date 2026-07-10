NC: Charlotte transportation committee rejects rail stop despite community push

A community push to add a West Craighead station to the long-planned Red Line commuter rail hit a roadblock Wednesday after Charlotte officials voted against it.

The Metropolitan Public Transportation Authority’s Planning and Capital Project Delivery Committee voted 5-4 against recommending the stop that Sugar Creek residents and advocates say could be transformative for the North Inner Area.

The committee approved the proposed 10 locations, and the addition of a stop in Camp North End. But several members shared concerns that adding the West Craighead station could harm the larger project. It came after a presentation by the Charlotte Area Transit System’s staff showed adding the stop could potentially impact federal funding for the project.

“We don’t have the money yet, and this is a national competition to get the (Federal Transit Admission’s) funds,” Committee Vice Chair Dana Stoogenke said. “If we don’t put the best foot forward we may not get anything from the FTA.”

The Red Line project is one leg of the city’s larger transit system plan to provide access to jobs, education and entertainment while also supporting and driving the region’s economy. Sugar Creek residents have pushed the West Craighead station as the center of the community’s economic justice plan that has a goal of bringing greener jobs and economic development to the area.

Committee Chair Alysia Davis Steadman said an equitable solution to economic mobility for the community could be found without a station.

“I believe what this area needs can be achieved through separate economic and land use solutions very tailored to what this area needs that a station, in my opinion, at this juncture does not provide,” Steadman said.

However, committee members who spoke in favor of the project pointed to the community’s desire and how the Lynx Blue Line brought transformative investment to its stops all along the line. And while the option of adding the station later was posed, Committee member Bob Menzel said it could be more costly.

“Making the investment now is definitely going to be more cost-effective than making the investment down the road,” he said.

A need for a clear policy

Prior to the vote, Eriv Zaverl, urban design specialist with Sustain Charlotte, said a clear, formal and flexible policy is needed for determining future stations on transit lines.

“Charlotte is a fast-growing city, and today’s development patterns will not be tomorrow’s,” he said. “A transparent process for evaluating future stations would allow the transit system to evolve with the region while ensuring decisions are data-driven, consistent, and responsive to community needs.”

He added that even if the West Craighead station is not ultimately added, the Red Line should be designed to make it easier to add stops in the future.

Karen Sullivan, a Sugar Creek resident, said the community remains hopeful and is clearer on the work that needs to be done to create more opportunity for North End.

“We’ve listened to their feedback, and we’re committed to ensuring that opportunities are distributed equitably and that includes a station at West Craighead for North End Charlotte,” Sullivan said.

The approved stations will next appear before the MPTA’s Executive Committee. The MPTA Board of Trustees is expected to then make a final decision at its meeting on Aug. 12

©2026 The Charlotte Observer.

Visit charlotteobserver.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.