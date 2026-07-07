PA: Red Line light rail users in Dormont are facing a week of detours

Riders who use a portion of Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s Red Line will face challenges getting to Downtown Pittsburgh this week.

From Monday through Friday, Red Line service will be divided into three sections so crews can replace rail crossings at Alabama and Hillsdale avenues in Dormont. Shuttle buses will operate between stations that will not be connected by rail during the work.

As a result, regular inbound Red Line service will operate from South Hills Village to St. Anne Station in Castle Shannon. From there, trains will switch to the Blue Line toward Downtown Pittsburgh.

A rail shuttle will operate between Dormont Junction and Overbrook Junction serving the Castle Shannon, Arlington, Poplar, and Mt. Lebanon stations. In the other direction, shuttle buses will operate between Dormont Junction and Potomac Station in Dormont.

A second rail shuttle will operate from Potomac Station to South Hills Junction, where riders can transfer for service to Downtown.

For riders boarding at boarding at Castle Shannon, Arlington, Poplar, Mt. Lebanon or Dormont Junction heading for Downtown Pittsburgh, PRT recommends that they take the outbound rail shuttle to Overbrook Junction, then transfer to any inbound car at nearby Willow Station.

Outbound riders from Downtown who usually use the Red Line can take any train to South Hills Junction. From there, they can take the rail shuttle to Potomac Station.

A second rail shuttle will operate between Dormont Junction and Overbrook Junction.

PRT recommends riders allow extra time during construction. Riders will pay regular fares on regular rail service but shuttle buses and shuttle trains will be free.

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