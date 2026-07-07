VA: Bedford Passenger Rail Project efforts pick up steam in public interaction

Efforts to bring long-awaited and much-anticipated passenger rail service back to Bedford continue steaming ahead.

The project currently is advancing through preliminary engineering and the environmental review process — key steps toward making a future Amtrak stop in Bedford a reality, according to the official Bedford VA Passenger Rail Facebook page.

“A local station would provide more travel options, boost tourism, and support economic growth throughout our region,” the June 16 post said.

The Bedford, Virginia passenger rail project aims to return Amtrak service to the town after a 50-plus-year absence, with $1.5 million in federal grants secured for environmental studies and preliminary design, an overview narrative on the project’s website states. Located on the Norfolk Southern route between Roanoke and Lynchburg, the project aims to improve regional connectivity, boost tourism to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford and support economic growth.

The new stop is planned for Macon Street and is expected to feature a high-level platform for level boarding and a drop-off area.

Benefits of the hopeful passenger rail stop include expanded travel choices, offering another commuter option to Roanoke and Lynchburg, providing connectivity to metropolitan areas throughout the Northeast corridor and boosting regional tourism.

The Town of Bedford currently is working on preliminary designs and conducting the environmental study in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, which is expected to be completed by May 2027.

“Following this phase, once the environmental study is completed, the next steps would be final design and construction,” the project website states.

A public information meeting will be scheduled in the near future.

Town leaders shared updates on the Bedford Passenger Rail Project with the community June 20 at the Bedford Farmers Market.

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