CA: Modesto Amtrak station celebrates passengers. See where seven daily round trips go

Free tacos and shaved ice awaited riders stepping off a Friday afternoon train in Modesto.

The Amtrak Gold Runner held an open house in appreciation of current passengers and to lure new ones. It offers a low-cost and low-stress alternative to freeways.

The line has five daily round trips between Bakersfield and Oakland and two others going north to Sacramento. It was called the San Joaquins until last year.

One of the greeters on the station platform Friday was Ahdel Ahmed, public relations manager for the governing San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority.

“Spend a day on the train,” he urged future patrons. “You’re not going to regret it. You’re going to have an awesome time, and you’re going to be hooked for life.”

Food trucks were set up by G’z Tacos 209 and Heaven Snow shaved ice. The Modesto Roadsters had a booth promoting their first season in independent league baseball. The Modesto Chamber of Commerce talked about other things to do around town.

The event also drew Supervisor Vito Chiesa, who represents Stanislaus County on the Gold Runner board. He has been part of the complex effort to expand it in tandem with the Altamont Corridor Express. The latter runs just between Stockton and San Jose but is planning northern and southern branches.

Ahmed noted that train travel is even more worthwhile with the recent run-up in gasoline prices. The cost of driving also includes car payments, insurance and repairs.

The Bakersfield- Sacramento route also has stations in Wasco, Corcoran, Hanford, Fresno, Madera, Merced, Denair, Stockton and Lodi. The Bay Area branch serves Stockton, Antioch, Martinez, Richmond, Emeryville and Oakland.

Tickets can be booked at goldrunner.com. Amtrak also has connecting Thruway buses serving much of California.

ACE is timed mostly for commuters to Bay Area jobs, but it also has event trains. One will take soccer fans to the final group match Wednesday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The station nearest to Stanislaus County is at the Lathrop/ Manteca border. Train tickets can be purchased at acerail.com.

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