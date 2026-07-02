NC: Canton on board with passenger rail in WNC

Leaders in Canton are pushing for a potential economic opportunity to roll into town in the form of a passenger train.

North Carolina may have the chance to expand its existing passenger rail lines from the Charlotte area to Western North Carolina with the help of federal funding. But the state will have to cough up some cash to make the connection a reality.

In his 2025-2027 budget proposal, Governor Josh Stein included a $28 million allocation for a passenger rail service in WNC. Now, Canton and other municipalities in the region are standing behind him in urging legislators to fund the first installment of the project.

"It's an economic opportunity," said Canton Alderwoman Kristina Proctor.

A passenger rail line between Asheville and Salisbury would generate an economic impact of $59 million annually, according to a 2025 impact study. But constructing the 139-mile connection is expensive.

It would cost North Carolina $133 million in matching funds over the next four years to draw down a total of $532 million from the federal government to fund the project.

That high price tag is well worth it to local leaders who see the rail as a path to economic growth and longevity in the region, even though plans don't yet include connections west of Asheville.

However, Canton — with a pre-existing rail infrastructure and so close to Asheville — is prime to becoming part of the network, town leaders said.

"Within this ask, the possibility will be explored about other rail service, passenger service, for Western North Carolina. And that's strongly important if you think about the tourists that might come from the Charlotte- Salisbury area up to visit us," said Alderman Ralph Hamlett who also serves on the French Broad River Metropolitan Planning Organization, which helps direct transportation funding in a handful of WNC counties.

For residents that have lived in the area long enough to remember when freight and passenger rail were fundamental parts of life, the move would be a much-wanted return to old times.

"When I moved to UNC-Greensboro, we went to Asheville and rode the train to Greensboro. That's how we got back and forth. That was 60 years ago, and we've lost it," said Alderwoman Gail Mull. "To bring something like that back is just common sense."

The town board voted 4-0 to send a letter of support for the Governor's funding proposal to state legislators. Mayor Zeb Smathers was absent for the vote. State legislators will decide whether to include the $28 million rail investment when they finalize and vote on the 2025-27 budget.

© 2026 The Mountaineer (Waynesville, N.C.). Visit themountaineer.villagesoup.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.