WI: MARK Rail project highlighted during Wisconsin passenger rail conference

The Milwaukee Area Racine Kenosha Passenger Rail project was highlighted Thursday at "Thinking Big About Wisconsin Passenger Rail," a conference hosted by the High Speed Rail Alliance and New Land Enterprises.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason joined several local leaders, as well as passenger rail experts, at Milwaukee's Oriental Theatre to provide updates about the project.

Mason also serves as chairman of the MARK Passenger Rail Commission, which was formed last fall to facilitate project planning and applying for federal funding for the project. The commission includes representatives from the cities of Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Cudahy.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason speaks at Wisconsin passenger rail conference

Racine Mayor Cory Mason spoke about the MARK Rail project Thursday at the "Thinking Big About Wisconsin Passenger Rail" conference held at the Oriental Theatre in Milwaukee.

Currently, the Federal Railroad Administration's acceptance of the MARK Rail into the Corridor Identification Program is the most important step forward, according to Mason. The MARK Commission is still awaiting a Notice of Funding Opportunity from the FRA to apply for the funds.

Mason said the economic development created in communities in Illinois with Metra stops is encouraging for the prospects in the cities along the proposed MARK route.

"When government invests in infrastructure, economic development follows," he said. "This would reconnect Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha in the historic lakefront rail line and spur new private investment in downtown and central business districts. … Conservatively, it would mean real estate development of at least a billion dollars around the stations that would go in in these three communities."

Metra's expansion to communities even less densely populated than the corridor between Milwaukee and Kenosha also is encouraging, Mason said. The rail system is making plans to expand to Rockford, Illinois, and further into Indiana.

"It's proof-positive that they can expand that system out and bring regional players through," he said. "I would argue that this region is more densely populated with an existing line that would be just as successful, if not more so, than those recent efforts. But the exciting part about Metra is it's moving beyond its traditional footprint into a more regional player, and we should be a part of that."

Earlier in the conference, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said connecting the downtowns of Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha to with Chicago is "critical to economic development and revitalization."

"If we want to grow as a state, we need to build transportation that won't limit us to congested freeways," Johnson said. "Other states are leading the way. We see it in Virginia and Michigan and Illinois, and so for all of us, we, too, have to work to make sure that in Milwaukee and in Wisconsin, generally, that we continue to press forward and build the frequent rail systems that connect our cities and our communities across Wisconsin."

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