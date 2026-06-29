WI: State applies for federal grant to expand passenger rail to Madison

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration is seeking a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to expand passenger rail service to Madison.

The grant application was submitted Thursday and proposes an expansion of Amtrak’s Hiawatha West passenger rail service — which currently connects Chicago and Milwaukee — to include westward stations in Waukesha, Jefferson and Dane counties.

The request marks the latest in a growing list of efforts to expand services offered by Amtrak, the nation’s largest passenger rail company, into Madison. Amtrak officials are currently seeking public feedback on the company’s proposed plan to add a line linking Pewaukee, Watertown and Madison into its existing network.

While previous plans have failed to connect Wisconsin’s second-largest city for decades, Amtrak officials have told the Wisconsin State Journal that the relative simplicity of the current plan, along with broad public support, gives Madison its best chance yet of finally rejoining the nation’s passenger rail system. The company has said Madison could be linked to passenger rail service by as early as 2029.

“The opportunity to expand passenger rail has haunted Wisconsin for a generation because of a short-sighted political stunt — that decision cost our state dearly, and we want to right that wrong,” Evers said in a statement.

Evers referenced a decision by then-Republican Gov. Scott Walker to reject $810 million in federal funding for service to Madison for fear the state would end up subsidizing the service.

Evers’ administration said grant funds would help cover the cost of bridge rehabilitations, railroad crossing upgrades and ADA-accessible platforms associated with the project.

The federal government is expected to make a determination on grant applications in the coming months.

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