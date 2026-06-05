OH: Officials look to expand Amtrak station in Lorain County

Lorain County officials are working with Amtrak and state and federal officials to expand the railroad line into the county’s transportation center in downtown Elyria, according to the Lorain County commissioners.

Currently, the Elyria Amtrak station is located at 410 E. River Road, in a small building similar to a bus stop-type shelter.

Residents using the current station are served by Amtrak’s Floridian and Lake Shore Limited routes, both of which pass through Elyria in the middle of the night.

The hours are not convenient for many people, Commissioner Jeff Riddell said.

Amtrak, Lorain County and state officials, including state Rep. Gayle Manning are working on a $10 million project to relocate the Amtrak station from its current uncovered platform to downtown at the Lorain County Transportation and Community Center on 40 East Ave. in Elyria.

Amtrak has committed $5 million toward the station relocation and Lorain County officials are seeking another $5 million in a local match to finalize the platform upgrades, ADA accessibility and pedestrian bridges.

If the project comes to fruition, residents will be offered various hours to board the train or come into the county via the railroad.

“We support it,” Riddell said. “We’d like more people to come to Lorain County.”

Local officials are attempting to secure the funding through state and federal grants, he said.

“Traveling in a train is an adventure all by itself,” Riddell said.

Manning has remained heavily involved in securing capital budget investments for Elyria and Lorain County, while transit advocacy group, All Aboard Ohio, is pushing to obtain local matching funds.

The commissioners acquired the 1925 New York Central Railroad Station in July 2009 on behalf of Lorain County Transit, according to county officials.

The intended purpose was to renovate the property to be used as a County Transportation Center.

The project was expanded in 2002 with the purchase of the parking lot directly to the east of the building.

Over the past several years, the commissioners have worked with Amtrak, the Norfolk Southern Railroad, Ohio Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration on the concept of bringing Amtrak rail services to the historic Lorain County Transportation and Community Center facility.

By 2010, the facility renovations were completed and now holds the county offices of the Lorain County Children and Family Council.

The site also is used as a Lorain County Transit and Greyhound Bus transfer point.

Officials intend for the relocation of Amtrak services to the Lorain County Transportation and Community Center to restore the facility’s original use as a train station and provide a modern, convenient and comfortable station for Amtrak passengers arriving and departing in Elyria.

“Long term, this project will enhance existing rail service increasing connectivity with major metro areas throughout the country including Chicago, Pittsburgh, Boston and New York, increasing the quality of service for our residents and visitors,” according to the county’s website.

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