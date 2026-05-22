MA: Upcoming MBTA shutdowns May-June: Everything you need to know

MBTA riders should get ready for more upcoming shutdowns as the public transit agency continues to work on improving the subway system.

On the Green Line, there will be no service between Government Center and Heath Street on the E Line from May 30 to June 5. Instead, there will be increased service on the Route 39 bus, which runs parallel to the E Line tracks.

But when service resumes on the E Line, it will do so with one big exception. Symphony station will be closed and is not expected to reopen until spring of 2029. Trains will still pass through the station but will not stop.

Instead, passengers are encouraged to use either the Northeastern University or Prudential stops, which are about 0.3 miles away in either direction. The Route 39 bus also runs parallel to the E Line along Huntington Avenue.

Riders who usually use the Symphony stop should plan for slightly longer commutes to accommodate the change.

The closure will allow the T to add four new accessible elevators, raised platforms for easier boarding, accessible bathrooms, improved signage, increased lighting and improved safety features to the 85-year-old station.

The Green Line is not the only train with upcoming closures. Both branches of the Red Line will be shut down on the weekend of May 29-31, between Broadway and Ashmont and Broadway and North Quincy.

Free shuttle buses will be available during this time and the commuter rail will be free between South Station and Braintree as an alternative for regular Red Line riders. Regular fares must be purchased to travel beyond Braintree. Fare gates will be open at Broadway and Quincy Center.

Accessible van service will also be available upon request between Broadway and Ashmont and between Broadway and Quincy Center.

For more information about transit schedule changes, visit the MBTA website or check the agency’s social media for alerts.

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