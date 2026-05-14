MN: The Blue Line shuts down this weekend. Bigger light rail closures are ahead.

Metro Transit will shut down a large portion of the Blue Line in Minneapolis this weekend as part of a maintenance project that will bring a nearly two-month closure later this summer.

Here’s what you need to know:

When: The closure starts at 3 a.m. Saturday, May 9, and goes until 3 a.m. Monday, May 11.

Stops affected: All stations between Target Field and Fort Snelling. Buses will fill in for trains and operate on schedules similar to light-rail trains.

“Replacement bus timing can vary and trips may take longer because of needed routing and traffic conditions. Please plan extra time for your trip,” Metro Transit said in a statement.

What about the Green Line?: No impact. Trains will run as normal, even in downtown Minneapolis at stations shared with the Blue Line.

Other impacts: The Hiawatha LRT bicycle trail between Cedar-Riverside and Franklin Avenue stations will be closed during the Blue Line shutdown. A detour will be posted.

Why is this happening?: Crews will be upgrading the signal system used to guide trains along the corridor.

What is next?: The weekend work is part of what’s being called “Renew the Blue.” Equipment on the line dates to its opening in 2004 and has reached the end of its useful life.

Metro Transit will replace tracks and install a new signal system that will improve reliability and include an enhanced “reverse running capability” to keep trains running in “unusual situations,” Metro Transit said.

“Most of the work will happen behind the scenes, inside signal houses,“ the agency said. ”You may not always see the construction.”

When will this work happen?:The Blue Line will be closed again May 30-31 between Target Field and Fort Snelling. Then, the entire 11-mile length of the route from Target Field to Mall of America will be shut down from June 29-Aug. 19. The Green Line between Target Field Station and U.S. Bank Stadium also will be closed.

Other Green Line closures: The Green Line will not run between Target Field and West Bank Station from July 1-26 and Aug. 16-19.

What else is happening?: This summer Metro Transit also will be replacing real-time signs, refurbishing platforms and replacing and installing new art along the line and at stations.

Can I still travel on Metro Transit?: Yes, but buses will fill in for trains during all closures. Buses serve stops near LRT platforms.

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