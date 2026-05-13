TX: Mayor updates potential downtown passenger rail connection

Discussions surrounding a possible passenger rail connection between downtown Laredo and Mexico remain in the early stages, though city officials said conversations with Mexican and federal leaders are continuing as part of larger economic development efforts.

Laredo Mayor Victor Trevino provided a brief update earlier this week to city leaders on ongoing talks involving a potential passenger train crossing into downtown near The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

Trevino said he plans to meet with Mexican officials later this month regarding "a continuation of a proposal for the passenger train to cross over into downtown next to the outlets."

"It would provide an economic engine," he added. "It would be one of many steps that we could use to ignite our downtown with tourism and investment."

The mayor tied the discussions to rail expansion efforts currently underway in Mexico.

Trevino referenced an announcement made by Mexican officials last November regarding what he described as the "Gulf of Mexico train," a rail project expected to connect Nuevo Laredo, Saltillo and Monterrey.

According to the mayor, officials are working to continue development on the first 85 miles of rail line between Nuevo Laredo and Saltillo, which he said is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The latest comments follow previous meetings city officials held in Washington, D.C., earlier this year involving transportation and economic development priorities. During those discussions, Trevino said he advocated for extending a planned passenger rail line from Mexico City through Nuevo Laredo into downtown Laredo, potentially near the city's historic train station.

Passenger rail discussions have also surfaced in conversations involving U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz as local leaders continue exploring infrastructure and trade-related projects tied to the U.S.- Mexico border.

The comments marked only a brief update and did not include a formal presentation, council debate, vote or timeline for a passenger rail crossing on the Laredo side.

No cost estimates, route maps or operational details were publicly discussed at the time.

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