MI: Detroit’s elevated train is moving again after being shuttered for nearly two months

After nearly two months offline, the Detroit People Mover is once again transporting passengers, and rides remain free.

The system closed on March 13 due to high winds which scattered debris all over the track.

Following inspections, crews discovered that a large piece of metal underneath one of the train vehicles had torn through a significant length of track cable.

The Detroit Transportation Corporation reopened the People Mover to the public at 6:30 this morning.

DTC had been continuously working on the rail and trains since closing the system for repairs. Following those repairs, vehicles were being tested for the past 16 days.

“Rider safety is always at the heart of what we do, and it is our responsibility as a public transit provider,” said Melia Howard, DTC Chief Executive Officer and GM of the Detroit People Mover. “The time was a necessary requirement to restore key, operational components and is an investment in the continued reliability of the system.”

The elevated rail service consists of steel-wheeled vehicles moving along 2.9 miles of continuously welded steel rail track in downtown Detroit.

©2026 Advance Local Media LLC.

Visit mlive.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.