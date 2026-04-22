CO: Letters: What are the Front Range Passenger Rail numbers?

What are the Front Range Passenger Rail numbers?

Sounds like passenger rail will take at least five years and lots of money. I remember attending meetings for planning the Interstate 25 expansion in Northern Colorado. The highway costs were $2 billion, and the transit costs were $2 billion. The highway would provide 98% of travel trips and transit 2% of trips.

What are the FRPR numbers?

Why spend so much money on fixed infrastructure (including more bus systems), with just point-to-point service, when so many personalized, on-demand, ride-sharing services are available now? Especially when new age autonomous vehicles and flying taxi services should be available in the not-too-distant future. Those alternatives will surely reduce commuter demand over time, and we have the new I-25 highway toll lane to provide travel for many years. My daughter and two granddaughters from rural Nebraska recently “ordered” a Zoox ridesharing service via a phone app to take them to and from an event while they were in Las Vegas.

Current transit systems are already terribly expensive and ineffective. With FRPR, how do commuters get to where they need to go after they arrive at a station, and what do fixed-infrastructure stations cost? With 12 station stops, how long is it planned to go to Pueblo?

CDOT needs to be planning for the future, so taxpayers aren’t stuck with poor planning today. Governments should never build “something” just for the immediate economic benefit from construction costs. Our children will suffer the consequences.

I heard some inputs from folks who would like a ride to Colorado team games, but just how many home games are there? I think just eight for the Broncos. We used to take a bus out of Longmont to Bronco games, but the “Broncos Ride” was discontinued. If it doesn’t work by bus, how can rail possibly be economical?

Evelyn King, Loveland

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