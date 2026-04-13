Metra, BNSF Railway agree to 10-year contract extension

BNSF Railway and Metra have agreed to a new contract, extending commuter rail service on the BNSF Line in the Chicago area for another 10 years. The relationship between the Class I railroad and the commuter rail system dates back to the creation of Metra in 1983.

“BNSF is proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Metra through this new agreement, which strengthens a relationship built over decades of collaboration,” said BNSF Assistant Vice President of Passenger Operations Jim Tylick. “Just as our freight network keeps goods moving across the country, we believe passenger rail plays a vital role in keeping people connected to the places and opportunities that matter most. We’re excited to continue shaping the future together with Metra through sustainable transportation solutions.”

The terms of the agreement include a five-year term, which began April 1, 2026, with a five-year automatic extension unless either party elects to terminate the agreement.

“Metra and BNSF have been collaborative partners for decades, working together to make sure residents of communities along the line are well-served with safe, reliable, fast and affordable service,” said Metra Executive Director and CEO Jim Derwinski. “We are happy to lock in our working relationship with this fair agreement for another decade and look forward to continuing to deliver for BNSF riders.”

Commuter rail service runs on the BNSF-operated line with BNSF crews seven days a week on Metra’s busiest route, between Chicago and Aurora, Ill.