WI: Amtrak wants to hear from you on plans to bring passenger rail to Madison

Amtrak wants public feedback on its proposed expansion through Wisconsin, as the first phase of its Hiawatha West line could bring passenger rail back to Madison as early as 2029.

The nation’s largest passenger rail company is looking for questions and comments on the new line that would link Pewaukee, Watertown and Madison into its networking linking Chicago to the Twin Cities at a public webinar planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Members of the public can register to attend and participate in the meeting at go.madison.com/amtrak.

A recording of the meeting will also be available on Amtrak’s website, along with a copy of the presentation and answers to some of the public’s questions.

Although previous plans have failed to connect Wisconsin’s second-largest city for decades, Amtrak officials previously told the Wisconsin State Journal that the relative simplicity of the current plan, along with broad public support, gives Madison its best chance yet of finally joining the nation’s passenger rail system.

To speed up bringing service to Madison, Amtrak said it will use the Wisconsin & Southern Railroad's freight tracks that run from Downtown to Milwaukee.

Amtrak and freight networks will share the tracks, meaning longer travel times and train speeds capped at 60 mph for the start of the potential new line’s operation.

© 2026 The Wisconsin State Journal (Madison, Wis.).

Visit www.wisconsinstatejournal.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.