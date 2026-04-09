CA: Amtrak is adding new daily trips from SLO, Goleta to this California city

As gas prices rise across California, car travel is getting even more expensive.

Amtrak is making it easier for San Luis Obispo County travelers by offering more daily train trips aboard the Pacific Surfliner.

The intercity passenger rail service will soon launch a new daily Pacific Surfliner round trip between Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo, “expanding travel and commuter options for riders along California’s Central Coast,” Amtrak announced in an April 6 news release.

Pacific Surfliner service will expand to three daily trips to SLO and six daily trips to Goleta, improving “regional connectivity” between the Central Coast cities and Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and Ventura County, the release said.

Here’s what to know: When will new Amtrak train trips start?

The new daily Pacific Surfliner trip from San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles and back will start on Monday, May 4, according to Amtrak.

“The additional round trip improves schedule availability during peak weekday rush hour periods while offering riders a comfortable alternative to driving,” the rail service said.

Meanwhile, expanded service to and from Goleta provides “additional travel flexibility between Ventura County and destinations throughout the corridor,” Amtrack said.

The route expansion was announced by the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, in partnership with the Ventura County Transportation Commission and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

“Expanding Pacific Surfliner service helps strengthen regional mobility and provides travelers with more convenient options along the Central Coast,” Jason Jewell, managing director of the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, said in the release. “This new roundtrip improves connectivity across the corridor and offers riders a comfortable alternative to driving.”

“More rail service means more flexibility for how people move through our region,” Marjie Kirn, executive director of the Santa Barbara County Association of Government, said in the release. “We’re delivering on what voters asked for —more options for commuting, school, and everyday travel.” Where can I travel on Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner?

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal corridor connecting San Luis Obispo County to Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego, stopping at a total of 29 destinations.

Those include Anaheim, Santa Ana, San Juan Capistrano and Solana Beach.

Parts of the route hugs the California coastline, while others move through major metropolitan areas.

The Pacific Surfliner stops at or near Santa Barbara Airport, Hollywood Burbank Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and San Diego International Airport.

The Pacific Surfliner is the second busiest state-supported intercity passenger train in the United States, according to Amtrak.

“The (Pacific Surfliner) service offers amenities including comfortable seating, power outlets, and scenic coastal views. Perhaps the most appreciated amenity, free onboard Wi-Fi, gives riders the opportunity to work or study while en route to the office or class, maximizing travel time,” Amtrak said. How long does it take to travel from SLO to LA by train?

According to Amtrak, it takes about roughly five and a half hours to travel from SLO to Los Angeles aboard the Pacific Surfliner.

Trains also stop at the Grover Beach Train Station.

Pacific Surfliner passengers departing from the San Luis Obispo train station can reach Santa Barbara in 2.5 hours, Santa Ana in 7 hours and San Diego in 9 hours, Amtrak said on its website. How much do Pacific Surfliner tickets cost?

Pacific Surfliner train ticket prices vary depending on your destination and whether you’re traveling coach or business class.

Business class tickets offer more legroom with footrests, dedicated cars with a service attendant and complimentary snacks and drinks.

One-way tickets from San Luis Obispo to these major cities cost: * SLO to Santa Barbara: $34 to $154 * SLO to LA: $54 to $180 * SLO to Santa Ana: $46 to $207 * SLO to San Diego: $61 to $235

Check PacificSurfliner.com for up-to-date ticket prices and travel info.

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