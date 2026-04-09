MI: County to pursue $3M funding for rail reroute

After more than 30 years of consideration, Manistee County is advancing the Safer Southern Rail Route proposal, with plans to pursue $3 million federal funding for the next steps.

In 2024, a $530,000 planning grant was secured from the Federal Railroad Administration under the Railroad Crossing Elimination Program, which aims to improve community safety by removing high-risk railroad crossings.

Manistee city officials say that some rails are estimated to be at least 132 years old and that now the rails are now outdated, noisy, dangerous and a barrier to waterfront development.

The long-term infrastructure initiative will modernize and reroute freight rail service in Manistee while removing eight existing rail lines from downtown and residential areas.

The project is expected to be completed in 2031.

While the concept of this project has been brewing for decades and several studies have been conducted over the years, Manistee County Board of Commissioners Chair Jeff Dontz sees it as a growing necessity for the region, and he is leading the effort to have it completed.

"Everyone originally (involved) in the first 20 years thought there's no way you'd ever get it approved from an environmental standpoint," Dontz said. "If not now, when? Something is going to have to change, and we've been putting it off as we have for the last couple of decades. The price keeps going up and up ... So, we started pushing this, and from what engineering tells us, this is the cheapest route. The other avenues would be twice the cost."

In late March, executives from Michigan Department of Transportation road and rail staff, Federal Railroad Administration crossing experts and railroad stakeholders met with Manistee County officials along the route to review potential crossing plans.

"We are at a crucial juncture as we plan for safe crossings ahead of the U.S. 31 project in 2028, while also recognizing that eliminating crossings is in the community's best interest," Dontz said.

The $39.5 million U.S. 31 project calls for the rebuild of 4.8 miles of U.S. 31, from M-55 in Manistee Township to Stronach Road in Filer Township. The project is expected to start in 2027, with estimated completion in 2028.

Those involved in the Safer Southern Rail Route proposal believe that the project is a balance of economic development and community benefits, one that supports local industry, improves safety and creates redevelopment opportunities.

"If we as a community come together and do this, we show that we have the ability to evolve," Dontz said. "We become more attractive to other investment as well."

Bridge Across the Lake

Part one of the Safer Southern Rail Route proposal is constructing a new bridge segment across the lower industrial area of Manistee Lake, called the Bridge Across the Lake.

It would span from Manistee Lake to the eastern shore near Stronach Township, then to the Packing Corporation of America facility on the west side.

The Bridge Across the Lake is intended to preserve freight rail service for the area's largest manufacturers.

Manistee County grant administrator Bill Kennis has been instrumental in the proposal process. He is hopeful that the project will strengthen support for the region's manufacturing industry and encourage future expansion of industrial job opportunities.

"We have six companies that employ 31% of our labor, and those manufacturing jobs are really good. We want to keep them here," Kennis said. "Nobody's eliminating the railroad, but for the next 100 years, what should the railroad look like?"

Dontz described the proposed structure as a causeway-style rail bridge.

Currently, freighter trains need to cross three aging bridges over the Manistee River to get to manufacturer sites. Shippers must travel the 10-mile rail route around Manistee Lake because the track is not connected to the south side of the lake.

The swing bridges require constant maintenance and often freeze, rendering them dangerous for several reasons.

In addition to old infrastructure being a major safety concern, this route often causes costly delays.

Businesses that utilize these tracks are some of Manistee's largest employers, including Martin Marietta Specialties Division — Magnesia Facility, Morton Salt, Reith-Riley Construction, the TES Filer City Station power plant and the Packing Corporation of America.

Martin Marietta Site general manager Chris Doremus is in favor of the bridge proposal.

"I'm very supportive of the project," he said. "It's a much-needed improvement because there are a number of aged bridges that may fail at any time. I think interruption of rail service into Manistee is a business risk that this project would help solve ...

"Having a strong industrial and manufacturing base in Manistee is critical to the long-term success of Manistee County and the community. We employ a lot of people in the plants that depend on this rail service to get us raw materials and distribute our finished products. I think this project is the right steps to ensure the future manufacturing base is a success, fully supplied with a reliable rail service."

Manistee County leaders studied several potential route alternatives and determined that this potential placement would be the least impactful to the surrounding areas, which include marshes, habitat areas and residential properties.

Dontz said this location is the best and most affordable route for the bridge, its footprint would affect 1.2 acres and would avoid the wetlands.

He said other placement options the county considered were at least double the cost. He has been in communication with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy since 2022 about best practices that will protect the area's wetlands, fish and wildlife habitats.

Future federal inspections under the National Environmental Policy Act are forthcoming in the next phase of development. The process will look to avoid larger disruption to the area's wetlands and habitats and will also address sediment disturbance concerns associated with historic industry.

"We know from initial (lake) borings that have been done that it's soft, and you got to go down about 60 feet, and you're going to stir up some stuff," Kennis said. "After 100 years of industry, what's in there? You know, everyone will be concerned about that. In our report, they've evaluated the sturgeon habitat and bumblebees and all these things that could be affected."

Kennis said that he and Dontz met with nearby township officials and knocked on residents' doors in Stronach Township and Filer City to discuss the project and that so far, they have received positive feedback.

The Bridge Across the Lake will be discussed at public forums in April. The dates and times are yet to be determined, but the public is encouraged to attend.

Track removals

The second piece of the Safer Southern Rail Route proposal would remove eight existing rail lines from the downtown Manistee and lakeshore areas, some of which cut across roads multiple times and run near homes and the downtown area.

"This improvement would eliminate 3.5 miles of travel distance, remove five miles of track and reduce five roadway crossings and three marine intersections," a press release from Manistee County said.

"If you live in this part of the area, the noise of the trains will come through," Kennis said. "You have this beautiful lake, a channel to Lake Michigan and a wonderful downtown, but the train runs through your backyard."

In addition to noise pollution, Manistee commuters are often impacted by traffic delays from the trains.

Track removals would free up to 26 acres of land, which Dontz said could be better utilized as beautification, parks and trails, or waterfront development opportunities.

"The best parts of the plan are that residential areas remain untouched, and industrial customers will receive quicker rail service," he said. "We could eliminate eight railroad crossings and two switchyards, opening the door for better community use. This concept has been discussed for over 30 years, and this is the closest we've come to making it a reality."

The proposal is supported by the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce, the Manistee County Community Foundation, the U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee, Manistee Tourism Authority Board of Directors and local parks and recreation leaders.

Manistee County and the Manistee County Community Foundation have already matched grants and contributed more than $100,000 to move the project forward.

Next steps

Manistee County plans to pursue more than $3 million in federal funding from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement Program for the next phase of development.

County officials will also be meeting with industrial partners and Marquette Rail to improve supply chain coordination and discuss advancing engineering.

Kennis emphasized the importance of grant funding associated with this proposal as well as federal, state and local coordination.

"Everybody would love to see this happen," he said. "Can we afford to see it happen? Will the stars align so that we can make it happen? The federal money is there ... MDOT is going to spend $360 million on 80 projects in the next few years, rail projects, and then $1.9 billion over the next 25 years. There's a lot of bridges. I mean, our bridges are 132 years old, you got to put some money into it. We can't have failed bridges."

A public feedback form, FAQs and additional information about the Safer Southern Rail Route proposal can be found at manisteerailproject.com.

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