CO: Winning name for future Front Range passenger rail train announced

Coloradans picked “Colorado Connector,” or “CoCo,” as the name for the future Front Range passenger rail train that is planned to link communities from Fort Collins to Pueblo.

Plans call for the service to start in 2029, though deals with the communities with planned stops have not all been finalized.

While there is currently no plan for a stop in the Tri-Lakes area, the route will follow rail lines through both Monument and Palmer Lake.

The Front Range Passenger Rail District and Gov. Jared Polis announced the winner last week after nearly 26,000 votes in a public naming contest.

Colorado Connector received 36.8 percent of the votes.

“The Colorado Connector reflects exactly what this train is about: bringing communities together and creating a faster, cleaner and more convenient way to travel across our state,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a news release.

© 2026 The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.).

Visit www.gazette.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.