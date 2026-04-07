LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency to increase Pacific Surfliner frequency between Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is partnering with the Ventura County Transportation Commission (VCTC) and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) to launch a new daily Pacific Surfliner train roundtrip between Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo, Calif., offering expanded travel and commuter options for riders along California’s coast.

The service expansion, which is set to begin May 4, increases Pacific Surfliner frequencies to six daily trips to Goleta, Calif., and three daily trips to San Luis Obispo, improving weekday commuter flexibility and regional connectivity between Los Angeles, Ventura County, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

The agencies note that the additional roundtrip improves schedule availability during peak weekday rush hour periods while offering riders a comfortable alternative to driving.

“Expanding Pacific Surfliner service helps strengthen regional mobility and provides travelers with more convenient options along the Central Coast,” said LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency Managing Director Jason Jewell. “This new roundtrip improves connectivity across the corridor and offers riders a comfortable alternative to driving.”

For Ventura County residents and commuters, the agencies say the expanded service provides additional travel flexibility between Ventura County and destinations throughout the corridor.

“This new roundtrip strengthens Ventura County’s connection to the broader Southern California rail network,” said Ventura County Transportation Commission Executive Director Martin Erickson. “By providing more travel options during busy weekday travel periods, we’re making it easier for residents and workers to move throughout the region.”

Santa Barbara County leaders also noted how the service expansion showcases an investment in regional transportation and delivers on the voter-approved Measure A, a half-cent sales tax for transportation in Santa Barbara County.

“More rail service means more flexibility for how people move through our region,” said SBCAG Executive Director Marjie Kirn. “With Measure A support, we’re delivering on what voters asked for—more options for commuting, school and everyday travel.”

The Pacific Surfliner service operates along a 351-mile coastal corridor, connecting San Diego County, Orange County, Los Angeles, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, Calif.

The agencies note that the service offers amenities, including power outlets, scenic coastal views and free onboard Wi-Fi, giving riders the opportunity to stay connected while en route to their destination, maximizing travel time.

With the new roundtrip, the agencies note travelers will benefit from expanded schedule options for a variety of trips, including weekday commuting, business travel, university travel and leisure trips along California’s coast.