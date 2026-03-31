MA: Construction to impact commuter rail lines

Maintenance and the construction of thousands of railroad ties on the Newburyport/ Rockport commuter rail lines is expected to impact travel starting Monday.

The project, to be overseen by the MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services, is to be conducted from March 30 until mid-May. The effort is slated to replace approximately 14,000 railroad ties “to ensure continued safe and reliable service to the line,” according to an MBTA press release.

The work is also expected to temporarily suspend some midday trips — including weekday trips between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. During that time, four inbound trains and four outbound trains are expected to be temporarily suspended.

Single track operations will also be in effect during this period — so boarding areas may change. Passengers should check station signage and mbta.com for details.

According to a spokesperson for Keolis Commuter Services, the project is part of a “regular cyclical maintenance.”

Responding to a question of whether buses will be provided during the project, the spokesperson said “shuttle buses will not be provided but passengers may consider earlier or later trips.”

The temporary construction schedule can be found at mbta.com/cr. Also, passengers are encouraged to subscribe to T Alerts or follow @ MBTA_CR_Alerts on X for up-to-date service information.

Keolis Commuter Services has operated and maintained the MBTA’s commuter rail system for more than 10 years. KCS is a subsidiary of Keolis North America, both headquartered in Boston.

© 2026 The Salem News (Beverly, Mass.).

Visit www.salemnews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.